Somalia suicide attack toll rises to at least 20

The death toll following a suicide explosion in the Somali coastal town of Marka, in the regional capital of Lower Shebelle has increased to at least 20. (BBC)
One of the victims include district commissioner, Abdullahi Wafow.
The Islamist militant group al-Shabab said it carried out the attack.
In a separate incident six people were killed in an explosion in the town of Afgoye.
In Mogadishu itself, security officials said two al-Shabab fighters died when their explosives went off before they could carry out an attack.
(BBC)
