Somalia suicide attack toll rises to at least 20

World News
By Tribune Online
Somalia suicide attack,

The death toll following a suicide explosion in the Somali coastal town of Marka, in the regional capital of Lower Shebelle has increased to at least 20. (BBC)

One of the victims include district commissioner, Abdullahi Wafow.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab said it carried out the attack.

In a separate incident six people were killed in an explosion in the town of Afgoye.

In Mogadishu itself, security officials said two al-Shabab fighters died when their explosives went off before they could carry out an attack.

(BBC)

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Biden tests negative for COVID, ends isolation but will keep wearing mask

World News

British father and son found dead in Bangladesh

World News

Ukrainians sign petition to give citizenship, PM role to UK’s Johnson

World News

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More