Ekiti State police command said it had arrested a middle-aged man identified simply as Babatunde for raping and impregnating a fifteen-year-old stepdaughter in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti said the victim who is four-month-old pregnant confirmed that the suspects repeatedly make love with her including on the farm.

According to the PPRO, the suspect who had since confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed the devil was arrested by the juvenile welfare centre of the command’s criminal investigation department.

The police spokesman said, ” The victim, who is already four months pregnant, claimed that the suspect, Babatunde, who is also her step Father, had unlawful carnal Knowledge of her severally before and after she became pregnant.

“She explained that the stepfather started raping her when the mother gave birth through Caesarean Section (CS) and had to spend about three weeks in the hospital leaving her and the stepfather at home.

“According to her, the stepfather used to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her at home when her Mother is away and often times lures her into the farm and defile her after which he will threaten her never to tell anyone or face the consequence.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed it was the handwork of the devil.”

While condemning the action of the suspect, Abutu noted that he would soon be arraigned in court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Man rapes, impregnates 15-year old stepdaughter in Ekiti