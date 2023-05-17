The House of Assembly candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the March 18 2023 election in Ondo state, Emmanuel Gbogi has called on the leadership of the party in the state to pardon members suspended in the interest of peace and unity.

The candidate in an open letter signed and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, appreciated the party’s disciplinary mechanism, adding that a united party would be needed for the forthcoming local government and governorship elections in the state.

The letter addressed to the Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin and dated May 10, 2023, titled ‘Time for unification’ said that “the party will emerge stronger and more united if the suspended members are pardoned.

“As you are aware, I lost the election. There are allegations of conspiracy against me from some members of the party in Oke Oka because I am from Iwaro-Oka. I also got to know that the party has taken disciplinary action against some of these members who participated in anti-party activities that led to my loss in the election.

“While I appreciate the party’s effort to maintain discipline and order, I urge you to temper justice with mercy. I implore you to seek alternative ways of ensuring unity in the party. This becomes indispensably imperative, as the local government and governorship elections are just a matter of months away.

“I write to implore you to trigger and emplace reconciliation mechanisms that will bring about lasting peace and love in our constituency and Akoko South West Local Government in general.

“As a progressive to the core, the principal and immediate victim in the said conspiracy, I have had the cause to move on. And I wish the party to do the same. I believe that the party must come together to build a virile, more united, and impregnable structure in Ondo State. This can only be achieved if we put aside our differences and work together for the good of the party.”

According to reports, the party in Akoko West Local Government area recently suspended no fewer than 31 party members including serving lawmakers across Akoko South West Constituency 1 for their alleged anti-party activities which cost APC electoral fortune in the Assembly election in the constituency.

