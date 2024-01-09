Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani as the traditional ruler of Neni community in Anoacha local government area of the state for bestowing a Chieftaincy title upon Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nawbunwanne, stated that the Governor’s directive is exercised under Section 2 (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 2020 as amended.

The release also requires Igwe Ezeani to explain why his certificate of recognition should not be withdrawn, in accordance with the Traditional Rulers Law. Igwe Ezeani is advised to cease parading himself as the traditional ruler of Neni Community.

The release explained that the suspension resulted from a violation of the Traditional Rulers Code of Conduct. According to the release, the Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra State stipulates that no traditional ruler can confer a Chieftaincy title on anyone outside his community without obtaining permission from the traditional ruler of the recipient community.

The state government has also issued a directive that any traditional ruler should confer no such Chieftaincy title on a recipient outside his community without obtaining clearance from the ministry.

The release clarified that these regulations and measures are intended, among other things, to prevent abuses and the trading of chieftaincy titles for money, thereby preventing damage to the traditional institution’s reputation.

It was disclosed that the government received confirmed reports that Igwe Ezeani conferred a Chieftaincy title on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in violation of the Traditional Rulers Code and without clearance from the ministry.

The release concluded by emphasizing that brazen disregard for the rule of law and directives by lawful authority cannot be tolerated in Anambra State today.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE