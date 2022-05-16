Sokoto relaxes 24-hour curfew 

Sokoto State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew that was imposed in the metropolis following a violent protest in the state capital over the arrest of some youths linked to the murder of Debora Samuel, a 200 student who was alleged to have made a blasphemous statement against Prophet Muhammad.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday.

The statement noted that “Sequel to the briefing by the security heads in the state, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to affording people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood.”

The government, however, advised people to maintain peace in this regard, as it will not condone any breach of law and order in the state