Controversy trails identity of man killed by gunmen in Anambra

A yet to be identified man wearing a police T-shirt has been shot dead at Eke Oko, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the victim who was riding on his motorcycle was intercepted along the road by unknown gunmen and shot dead.

The incident occured on Sunday, May 15, around 6:10 pm.

At the time of this report, his corpse was still lying on the road.

Aguata, which is the local government area of the governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has come under a series of attacks by unknown gunmen after the governor declared war on them.

However, in a statement, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, debunked the report, saying that the unidentified person killed is not a police officer.





The statement read, “The Anambra State police operatives on 15/5/2022 have recovered a lifeless body in an NPF T-shirt found along Oko expressway.

“Preliminary Information shows that the yet unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Meanwhile, an investigation has begun to unravel the identity of the deceased and the perpetrators of the murder.

“Further development shall be communicated, please.”