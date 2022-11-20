Social media shouldn’t be banned but regulated ― Okoduwa

Former Zonal Director, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Matthew Okoduwa has stated that social media should not be banned but regulated.

Okoduwa explained that it should be regulated so that the content can further foster the existing unity in the country.

He stated this in his lecture titled: Political Marketing and National Unity, organised by Bond Fm in celebration of its 35 years anniversary yesterday in Lagos.

This was just as he tasked urged broadcasters in the country not to compromise national unity for political marketing.

The erstwhile broadcaster said they should prioritize correctness as 100 per cent expected in whatever churned out.

Matthew told them any language that is uncouth should be avoided.

“From my point of view, social media should not be banned but regulated and it is within the purview of the Nigerian Communications Commission not NBC.

“It should be regulated so that the content from it does not divide but rather enthrone our unity.

“I also want to use this opportunity to urge the broadcasters in the country not to compromise national unity for political marketing.

“They should prioritize correctness and objectivity as 100 per cent expected in whatever churned out.

“There should be avoidance of any language that is uncouth and fake news in all ramifications,” He said

