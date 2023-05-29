An Economic expert and Chief Executive Director of Food Partners, Mr. Animasaun Luiz has stressed the need for leadership at all tiers of government for the promotion of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMEs), describing it as catalyst for economic growth.

Luiz made this known at the official opening of Chicken Royale in Ibadan on Thursday.

He said the substantial size of the annual budget should be voted for by the SMEs, adding that it is a means of thinning down the ever-populated labour market.

The business mogul stated opening of the business outlet in Ibadan is part of the Company’s vision of engaging the youth as well as encouraging indigent entrepreneurs.

He said the newly flagged-off restaurant at Mobil, Ring Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital is one of the company’s 7 eateries, adding that the company will also introduce other distinctive initiatives around the state to address customers’ needs in different ways.

He emphasized that their services would be delivered in a unique manner as the restaurant will provide both local and continental cuisines.

He asserts that Chicken Royale is a very distinctive brand since we are not entering this market to compete with others, but rather to carve out a place for ourselves by offering high-quality cuisine, first-rate customer service, and prices that are quite affordable.

“We are coming with both local and continental foods at very affordable prices, especially to create jobs for more youths and to affect the state to be a better place for the best foods anyone can get anywhere in the world,” the company claims.

However, when asked if their prices would be reasonable given the level of the restaurant’s standards, the director emphasized that their prices are what set them apart, reiterating that no other restaurant in Ibadan could ever match the atmosphere of quality and price they were offering.

According to Luiz, “They would be serving both local and international cuisine, and there isn’t a restaurant in the state that offers both at the same time.

He highlighted the Yoruba dishes that would be offered, including Egbo, Tuwo, rice, jollof rice, Piza, and swallow, stating that they are packaging a wide selection of menu items with an African taste as they have looked for capable staff.





He declared that the outlet would formally open tomorrow and offer a wide range of meals at reasonable prices, which is one of the basic reasons that makes them standard.

Luiz added that the food could be purchased on a spot which is making Chicken Royale unique and incomparable to anything else.

The director concluded that they have been in Ibadan for over four years as they run Cafe 24 and also other several businesses in Ibadan noting that there are still going to be other outlets soon.

The ground opening ceremony and food tasting was attended by Executive chairmen of Ibadan Southwest and Ibadan North local government areas of Oyo State, Hon Kehinde Akande and Hon Shaib Yusuf (Agba Egbe), ward 8 councillors from Ibadan Southwest, Chief Kunle Akindele, business tycoons, media personalities, comedians among others