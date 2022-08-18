Six secrets you should know on how to survive in Lagos

The daily increase in the number of people relocating to Lagos is not surprising since it is the epicentre of commercial activities in Nigeria.

Relocating to Lagos is not a major concern if you have justifiable reasons to do so. But learning how to survive in Lagos should be of paramount importance to anyone coming to Lagos for the first time.

The hustle and bustle that daily characterise life in Lagos can really be a tough one to adjust to especially for individuals living in other countries or other states within Nigeria that are less busy.

To help ensure your survival in Lagos, here are six things to do.

1. Don’t be a loner

The chances of your survival as a loner in Lagos are very slim. This doesn’t mean you should hop with every individual you come across and try to make them a friend.

It only means that you should network. You should spread your tentacles wisely into as many sectors and places as possible. Study people around you and try to build relationships that thrive with relevant individuals around you.

Information is key in every aspect of life and you don’t know if the individual you just ignored is the key to your access to vital information that can help you during your stay in Lagos.

Don’t be a loner but a networker.

2. Be smart

A common trait used in identifying individuals from Lagos is that they are always in a hurry or haste to get things done. This is true most times because you can’t survive in Lagos if you’re sluggish.

Daily life in Lagos trains Lagosians to be smart and active people. No wonder, the use of the popular cliché, “if you stay in Lagos and you don’t get smart, you can never be smart for the rest of your life.”

To ensure your survival in Lagos, you need to be smart and active.

3. Be security conscious/vigilant





Lagos is a city in which if you’re not vigilant enough, you will tend to lose a lot of your possessions ranging from smartphones to purses, other gadgets, and so on.

The large population in the city makes it easy for criminal elements to find spots for the perpetration of their heinous crimes.

In order to survive in Lagos and not fall victim to pickpockets, robbers and other criminal elements, you must be security conscious and vigilant always.

4. Don’t trust easily

If you’re an individual who trusts easily, you might need to work on this virtue so it doesn’t become a loophole used by some dishonest individuals to outsmart you.

To survive in Lagos, you need to study people well before they earn your trust because the heart of man is desperately wicked, who can tell?

5. Learn to speak up

A closed mouth is said to be a closed destiny. To survive in Lagos, you must learn to speak up. If some individuals discover that you don’t like speaking up, they might take you for a fool and want to cheat you of things that rightfully belong to you because they know that you will not speak up.

You also need to learn to speak up about your experiences or challenges as well. This is because not everyone in Lagos has the luxury of time to come and ask you to open up to them if you don’t do it on your own accord.

6. Don’t be lazy

The popular saying, “no food for a lazy man” is vividly practised in Lagos.

The fact that the city is filled with opportunities doesn’t mean they will automatically jump on you without you looking for work or something productive to do with your time.

Lagos as the commercial capital of the country is filled with opportunities such that if you’re not lazy, there is always going to be a job opportunity that suits your personality and abilities.

To survive in Lagos, you be a smart and hard worker.

Knowing the above will help you in a long way in ensuring your survival in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.

Check out the following things you need to consider before relocating as a single or a family to Lagos.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE