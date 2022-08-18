Seven ways to overcome bad breath

Have you ever been told you have bad breath or have you ever come in contact with an individual suffering from bad breath or mouth odour?

Having bad breath is one of the most embarrassing situations anyone can find themselves in. The embarrassment and uneasiness that accompanies this dental condition can really affect an individual’s self-esteem if care is not taken.

Bad breath can either be caused as a result of certain health conditions, individual’s eating habit or insensitivity to one’s oral care.

Have you been having thoughts on how to overcome bad breath, there are ways to help you overcome bad breath and below are they.

1. Rinse your mouth after each meal

As easy as this looks, rinsing your mouth after each meal can help you overcome bad breath in no time.

There are certain foods we take that have the tendency of getting stuck in our gums. Rinsing our mouth after each meal will help ensure that every food particle is removed from the teeth or gums and sent into our stomach or spit out.

2. Brush your teeth at least twice a day

Brushing your teeth after each meal will have been the best option to help overcome bad breath but as a result of busy work or daily schedule, this might not really be feasible.

So, if you want to avoid bad breath or overcome it, you should try all your possible best to brush your teeth in the morning and at night when you are ready to go to bed.

Following this simple procedure will go a long way in helping you to overcome bad breath.

3. Visit your dentist regularly

Most people do not see the need to visit the dentist until they have a dental problem. This should not be so, since the mouth is the major means through which we take food and other items into our body. It should therefore be treated with utmost care like other delicate parts of the body like the eyes, heart, kidney, and so on.

If you are currently suffering from bad breath, a visit to the dentist is very important to help you overcome bad breath and if you don’t have this condition, visiting your dentist is not a bad idea.





4. Avoid trigger foods such as garlic, onions

Trigger foods that cause lingering bad breath include garlic, onions, coffee and alcohol. This set of food should be avoided if you intend on overcoming bad breath.

If some of the above is important to your wellbeing, you can devise a means of reducing the odour either by taking the powdery form or looking for alternatives.

5. Engage in dental flossing as often as possible

Dental flossing according to Wikipedia, is a cord of thin filaments used in interdental cleaning to remove food and dental plaque from between teeth or places a toothbrush has difficulty reaching or is unable to reach.

Flossing in addition to brushing is one of the most important weapons against bad breath.

6. Stay Hydrated

Water is a wonder when battling bad breath. A dry mouth is a smelly mouth. Dry mouth is one of the biggest causes of bad breath because bacteria tend to thrive when your mouth gets dry.

Simply adding more water to your diet will not only help improve your breath but will also keep your body functioning much better throughout the day. Water helps to keep your mouth moist which in turn keeps away bacteria.

7. Chewing gum

There are certain chewing gums specifically made to help with bad breath. Some of these chewing gums contain menthol and other ingredients specifically added to help with your oral care. Consciously taking these chewing gums can help you overcome bad breath.

Although these hacks look simple, strict adherence to them will go a long way in helping you to overcome bad breath.

