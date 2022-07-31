Things to consider before relocating your family to Lagos

A lot of families in Nigeria and abroad see Lagos as a good choice when it comes to relocation. This may be a result of the city being seen as the epicentre of the nation’s economic activities, the job opportunities available, the social life, and many other reasons.

Relocating as a family is a very delicate matter that must be thought through before arriving at any decision. This is because your decision as a family also affects others especially if you have children that are still at their tender age.

If you have plans of relocating to Lagos as a family, discussed in this article are things to consider in order to avoid making a wrong decision.

1. Financial capacity

Relocating to Lagos is a decision that must be made after a thorough consideration of your financial capacity. Life in Lagos is quite expensive especially now that the price of things is on the high side as a result of the nation’s economy. If you are not financially buoyant as a family, relocating to Lagos at this time may be a bad idea as you don’t want to start struggling before you can afford your family a comfortable life.

2. Your business or job

Relocating to Lagos without a secured job or an established business is not advisable. Before you make plans to relocate to Lagos, you must have either gotten a job offer or have a viable business that will not be affected by location.

You can read up tips for moving your business to a new location

3. Your children’s education

If you have a child or children as part of your family, another important factor to consider is their education.

Moving your children from one school to another may have some slight effect on them as they will have to start learning afresh how to cope in their new school and also the choice of friends may be difficult.

In all, Lagos has a very good educational system, thus getting your children into either private or public schools should not be a problem.

4. Cost of living

The cost of living in Lagos is quite expensive if the truth is told. When you compare the prices of goods especially food items in Lagos to prices in other states like Oyo state, you will notice that the difference is crystal clear.





So, before making that decision to move to Lagos, it is best to ask if you are financially capable of bearing the cost of living.

5. Access to healthcare

There are certain places that have little or no access to good healthcare centres in Lagos. Your family’s health should be of paramount importance to you and that should be one of the things that must be in place before you decide to relocate to any area in Lagos.

It is important that before you relocate to Lagos your access to either a public or private healthcare centre is guaranteed.

6. Accommodation

Another important factor to consider before relocating to Lagos is accommodation. If you have a house in Lagos or a family’s property that you can stay in, then this shouldn’t bother you but if not, you need to think this through.

This is because the house rent you will have to pay for a room and parlour apartment in a year in certain locations in Lagos can be used in getting a flat or self-con in some other states.

7. Social or psychological effect

Relocating goes beyond just a physical change of environment, it also has to do with your psychological and social wellbeing. For instance, the way life is lived in Ibadan is different from how it is lived in Lagos.

Lagos state may not be the best place for you and your family if you don’t like a noisy environment or you are the reserved type of family.

Life in Lagos can be fun and it can as well be frustrating at times but it is best to know that Lagos state is not for everyone.

Going through the points raised in this article will surely help you to know if relocating to Lagos as a family is a good or bad idea.

