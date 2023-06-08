The former Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to kindly site the proposed state university in Mopa, Yagba federal constituency.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lokoja, he commended the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for bringing higher institutions to Okun land.

He noted that the inauguration of the implementation committee for the establishment of the university in Okunland on Wednesday by governor Bello is an indication that he is committed to establishing the institution.

Chief Olafemi, who had also served as speaker of Kogi State Assembly noted that Mopa would be a better choice for the institution to take off, adding that the Government Technical college in Mopa can be converted into the institution.

“Government Technical College Mopa is situated in a very big plane land that will be able to accommodate the University. Already, we have structures all over the place and those structures will serve as take off before constructing new ones.

“Mopa has produced a governor, two deputy governors, senator, House of Representative member and Speaker of the state Assembly. I think Mopa deserves an institution and if governor Bello can site the institution in Mopa land the people of Mopa will be very grateful,” he said.

He thanked the Governor for making it possible during his tenure for considering Okun land for an institution pointing out that the people of Okun land will always rally round him and make sure he succeeds.

He said the ruling party in the state will win the coming governorship election as the people of Okun land will vote massively for the party.

