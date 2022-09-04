Single Faith ticket: Senator Adeyemi proposes amendment of Electoral Act 2022

Amidst the disaffection trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, at the weekend, declared his intention to seek amendment of the Electoral Act to make it an aberration for political parties to have single faith ticket for elective offices.

Senator Adeyemi who incidentally is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress made the disclosure at the weekend while addressing journalists at the National Assembly complex.

The federal lawmakers are expected to resume officially for plenary on September 20.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that since the announcement of two-term Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate last July by APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it has courted disdain within the country, particularly from the umbrella body of the Christian faith, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Adeyemi said his proposed amendment is “to prevent future occurrence, a new sub-section is being proposed to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.”

“Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will states thus ” No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after the 2023 election.

“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the Nation.”

He disclosed further that he has consulted extensively with the leadership of the Senate and other colleagues to guarantee seamless passage of the proposed amendment.

He, however, maintained that the electorate has nothing to fear over the Tinubu- Shettima ticket as he described the duo as cosmopolitan Nigerians who are blind to faith and ethnicity.

He pleaded with Nigerians to assess Tinubu and his running mate on their pedigree, not their religious faith nor political party.

“Nigerians should look at the individuals candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practice.





“Based on my conviction, despite the same faith ticket, Tinubu and Shettima are the best for the country come 2023.

“They have demonstrated required capacities, competence and commitment while in office as Executive Governors of Lagos and Borno States, separately.

“Asiwaju Tinubu in particular, demonstrated his pan Nigerian disposition with his cabinet composition devoid of tribal or religious sentiments

“He and Shetimma, are in actual fact, Nigeria candidate that should be voted for.”

He chided the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for rubbishing the stance of the Southern Governors Forum on power shift to the region. He also faulted the defection of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi from the PDP to LP.

“His Excellency, Peter Obi ought not to have left PDP as required structure for Presidential election.

“Street show or one million man match being displayed by Peter Obi supporters cannot win Presidential election,” he said.

