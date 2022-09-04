TCN battles to restore power aftermath Calabar substation fire incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Sunday, disclosed that its engineers were working to restore power supply to Calabar, after the substation fire incident which occurred on Saturday, 3rd September, at its Adiabo 330/132/33kV Substation in Cross River State.

In a statement, issued by its Spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, supply will be restored as soon as equipment affected by the incident is replaced.

It disclosed that its engineers were already replacing the affected equipment so as to ensure the restoration of power to affected areas.

“Most likely, by tomorrow evening, September 5th, 2022. Investigation into the cause of the incident is already ongoing.

“TCN apologises for every inconvenience to the Government and electricity customers in Cross River State and pledges to do all it can to ensure quick restoration of bulk supply to the area,” the statement read.

