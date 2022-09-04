Four amazing reasons drinking palm wine is good for you

The various gifts of nature are beneficial to our health one way or the other. Unarguably, palm wine is one of them. Palm wine is a tasty and sweet drink that is gotten from the sap of various species of palm trees such as date palms, palmyra, and coconut palms.

Palm wine is one of the most popular drinks in the world as almost anyone in the Caribbean, Asia, Central Africa, West Africa, and South America can tell you something about it.

Apart from the sweetness, many of not know the amazing health benefits of this drink. The health benefits of palm wine cannot be overemphasized. Here are some of them.

1. Fights against cancer

One of the amazing health benefits of palm wine is that it fights against cancer. Palm wine contains riboflavin also known as Vitamin B2.

Riboflavin is an antioxidant that helps in fighting against some cancer-causing agents called free radicals. When you consume fresh palm wine moderately, it blesses your body with the right amount of riboflavin or Vitamin B2.

2. Increases high sight

Have you ever wondered why our grandparents in the village have better eyesight than us? It’s because they drink palm wine regularly.

Palm wine contains Vitamin C which helps in maintaining good eye health. It also contains Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1 which helps in improving eyesight.

3. Healthy hair, skin, and nail

Palm wine contains Iron and Vitamin B. Iron and Vitamin B are needed for healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Iron is equally useful for the growth, development, and functioning of some cells in our body. This is more reason why palm wine helps in wound healing because it repairs the tissues and promotes the growth of healthy cells.

4. Reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease

Research conducted by Lindberg and Ezra in 2008 shows that heart failure, which is an example of cardiovascular disease, can be regulated by drinking moderate amounts of palm wine.





In addition, the potassium contained in palm wine also improves heart health and brings down hypertension. But, excess consumption of palm wine has adverse effects on health-destroying the liver.

It is noteworthy that sweeteners and preservatives distort the originality of palm wine, making it not good for our health. Also, if palm wine is consumed excessively, it can have a negative effect as well. If we must consume palm wine for its health benefits and sweetness, then, we must consume fresh wine and consume it moderately.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE