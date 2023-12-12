Afrobeat Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has released two upbeat tempo singles titled ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’.

Chief Executive Officer of Artmatazz Media, a media company to the superstar, Christian Agadibe, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to him, following the success of his critically acclaimed album ‘Maverick’, Kizz Daniel further showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sound.

“The first of the dyad, ‘Twe Twe’ which is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

“Kizz Daniel seamlessly weaves traditional Nupe sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.

“Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, ‘Twe Twe’ promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries,” Agadibe said.

He added that with pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the track was poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Daniel’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

On the flip side, of the second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’, he disclosed that Kizz Daniel delved into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

The single, he said, was produced by the highly acclaimed Nigerian producer, P Prime, in which the track explored the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

“‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is an introspective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle.

“Kizz Daniel’s signature vocals, combined with P Prime’s masterful production, create a compelling narrative that will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.

“Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for the simultaneous release of ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’,” he added.

NAN reports that Kizz Daniel, an artist and songwriter was born May 1, 1994, and rose to fame in 2014 with his debut hit single, “Woju”.

