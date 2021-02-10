SIMAN Engineering takes renewable energy intervention to Kano

SIMAN Engineering Limited has taken its intervention in renewable energy to Kano and will open a branch in the city on Wednesday, February 10.

According to SIMAN Engineering CEO, Chief Anita Nana Okuribido this is part of the expansion plan for the company in the green growth of Nigeria and West Africa.

It is also part of the company’s efforts to reach the nooks and crannies of the country with renewable energy solutions for individuals, companies and more.

Over the years, Chief Okuribido and her team have helped to proffer solutions to the myriad of rural communities challenges and bottlenecks in the renewable energy sector.

For her, renewable energy is the way out of energy poverty which has faced as a woman. She said she strongly believes renewable energy would help the nation move forward and ensure that there is supply of electricity with energy efficiency.

This will help to reduce energy poverty in Nigeria, help to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change in Nigeria.

Dr (Mrs) Amina Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, the First Lady of Kano State will be attending the occasion as the special guest of honour. Also to grace the event are the commissioners of Women Affairs, Education and Youth and Sports of Kano State and general manager of Jaiz Bank.

