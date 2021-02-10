COVID-19: NSCDC to monitor face masks compliance in markets, schools, others

The acting Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hilary Kelechi Madu, has directed all zonal commanders and state commandants to ensure optimal enforcement and general compliance of COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in their various commands.

He has accordingly directed the composition of a five-man monitoring and enforcement team comprising some carefully selected officers and men to identify key areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches, mosques, recreation centres and others for total compliance.

The corps spokesperson, Mr Sola Odumosu, who confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune n Abuja quoted Madu as saying strict adherence to the executive order by the corps was predicated on the need to preserve the sanctity of life of Nigerians in different parts of the country.

The acting Commandant-General said: “As a major stakeholder in the provision of security and safety, as well as the preservation of health and well-being of Nigerians, all hand must be on the deck to support the good intention of government in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

“The NSCDC boss charged each state command to internalise the directive by ensuring absolute compliance by all personnel with the COVID-19 protocols in their respective states and zones to keep safe at the frontline while enforcing the guidelines for preventing the spread and containment of the virus.

“He further directed the stepping up of sensitisation and citizen’s enlightenment campaign to encourage non-adherents to the COVID-19 guidelines to take responsibility in ensuring that they stay safe with their loved ones.

“He therefore directed the composition of a five-man monitoring and enforcement team comprising of some carefully selected officers and men to identify key focal areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches and mosques, recreation centres and so on.”

Madu said the corps must join forces with the Federal Government to mitigate and control the COVID-19, warning that “any officer caught extorting money from the public will face summary dismissal as this assignment is not a means to line their pockets with proceed of corrupt practices.

“The enforcement teams are to ensure that no person shall be allowed within the premises of all identified focal areas except such person complies with the laid down protocols such as wearing of face mask, washing of hand or hand sanitizer and temperature check not above 38 degrees celsius.”

He encouraged the personnel to go about this assignment with new zeal and absolute sense of patriotism, warning them against unnecessary harassment of citizens.

“I enjoined all personnel to put on the toga of civility which the corps is noted for, while our watchword humility and integrity in service delivery should guide you never to go out of order, rather, be disciplined and professional in your approach. Do not molest anyone while discharging your duty and respect their fundamental human rights,” Madu said.

