Heavy downpour removes 500-year old Urhokpota Hall roof

The late Monday heavy downpour in Benin City, Edo State capital, caused havoc in the ancient City, as the historical 500-year old Urhokpota Hall roof was completely blown off by the accompanying wind.

Urhokpota Hall which currently serves as the mobile court for Edo State judiciary holds a unique position in the traditional settings as it serves as the final coronation ground for the Oba of Benin.

The hall that was first built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th century and redesigned in 1906 for coronation activities of the Benin monarchs was gutted by fire in 2020, which damaged the front view of the ancient building completely.

The roof of the ancient hall was blown off at a time when it was filled up with people arrested for violating the COVID-19 safety rules in the city.

A security agent attached to the building who did not want his name in print volunteered that: “We were here around 4.00 pm when the rain started, at the first time, nobody knew it was going to be that bad, but suddenly, it started with wind. You know that the front view is already destroyed by fire last year, so it was this place that is left, the wind removed everything and we thank God that nobody died”.

“More than one hundred people were arrested for violating the COVID-19 safety rules and were there. Thank God that nobody died here”, he added.

