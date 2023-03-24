By: Saheed Salawu

Renowned scholar, Sheikh Dhikrullahi Shafi’i and erudite lawyer, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, will on Sunday address the audience at a Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA).

The lecture tagged ‘National Transformation: Between Responsible Leaders and Responsive Citizenry’, will hold at Professor Nurudeen Alao Hall, UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

The UMA president, Professor Khalid Adekoya, said the lecture, originally planned for last Sunday as the 28th annual pre-Ramadan lecture, was shifted due to the rescheduled governorship and House of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He described Sheikh Shafi’i, the Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), as a reputable preacher who draws large audiences within and outside the country.

Professor Adekoya said Dr Banire’s weekly scholastic piece had endeared the activist to Nigerians home and abroad.

He expressed optimism that participants at this year’s lecture will not regret attending the programme.

The chairman of the organising committee, Fatai Bakare, said besides the soul-inspiring lectures, there will also be free medical service for the participants.

According to Bakare, the event will be chaired by the chairman of Yinka Folawiyo Group, Alhaji Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, while the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, will be the chief host.