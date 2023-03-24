By: Saheed Salawu

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has advised Islamic scholars and clerics, especially those who will be using the mass media to preach in the course of the fasting month of Ramadan, to focus their messages on the reduction of moral bankruptcy in the society and reconnecting people with God.

In a statement on Thursday signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the MMWG urged preachers to dwell on the enlightenment of the people on the real teachings of Islam and avoid wasting time on praising individuals or talking about issues that are irrelevant to the spiritual uplift of the people.

According to the statement, the group also aligns with the decision of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to protest at the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the scarcity of cash which has caused all categories of Nigerians untold hardship.

The group described the continued lack of sufficient supply of cash to commercial banks by the CBN as contemptuous of the recent Supreme Court judgment which ordered the apex bank to temporarily restore the legal-tender status of the old N500 and N1,000 notes to ease the pains of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Missionaries’ Association of Nigeria (IMAN) with headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, has commenced its daily Ramadan lecture.

The lecture holds at IMAN Centre, opposite Yidi Praying Ground, Ilorin, at 4.30 p.m.

A variety of topics will be treated at the one month-long lecture which started in 1976.

Some topics to be treated include the roles of women in the spread of Islam in the modern society; belief in the Day of Accountability; health benefits of fasting; Muslim-Christian relationship – the Islamic perspective; and women liberation and Islamic opinion.