Seven tips on how to increase your daily intake of water

To say water is important is an understatement. It is simply indispensable. Humans, animals, and plants all depend heavily on the use of water for their survival.

Drinking enough water is of immense benefit to humans in many ways, such as helping to boost your energy level, helping to improve your skin naturally, optimising physical performance, getting rid of body waste and many more.

The greater your daily intake of water, the more you benefit from it. Although the recommendation for the amount of water could vary. According to the United States National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, they recommend that adult women drink 11.5(2.7 litres) of water daily while adult males should consume 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of water per day.

Despite the importance of water, many people still find it difficult to consume a reasonable quantity of water every day, which can be detrimental to their health and well-being.

In this article, we will take a look at some simple tips that could help increase your daily intake of water.

1. Set a goal for your water intake

Setting goals is one of the simplest ways to accomplish anything in life. If you tend to drink little water each day, you may try to increase your water intake by setting a goal to drink more. If you typically only drink six cups of water per day, try setting a goal to improve that to seven cups and keep going until it becomes second nature to you to obtain enough water each day. Try rewarding yourself whenever you reach your water intake goal to motivate yourself to do so consistently.

2. Alternate other drinks with water

This is another great way to enhance your daily water intake. Many people regularly consume alcohol, soda, and other substances. While these drinks are not entirely harmful to your health, they do pose some problems for your well-being. If you fall into this category, simply replacing a bottle of these drinks with a glass of water will do you more good than damage.

3. Set a reminder to drink water

As funny as this may sound, it could be of immense help in increasing your daily intake of water. If you could set a reminder for things like exercise, watching movies, and the like, then there is no big deal in setting a reminder to remind you to do something as important as drinking water. Depending on your preference, you can set the reminder at an interval of one, two, or three hours apart.

4. Tie it to a routine

This is a very simple way to increase your daily intake of water. All you need to do is to tie drinking water to a certain routine. It could be reading, cleaning, exercising, and so forth. This means that for each time you engage in those routines, you will take some quantity of water.

5. Always take a bottle of water along with you everywhere





When you have a bottle of water with you every time, it will be easier for you to remember to drink it. Ensure you always have a consumable water bottle in your backpack, desk drawer, car, or school bag.

6. Take a glass of water before and during meals

You don’t have to only drink water after you finish your meal, you can equally consume a glass of water before you start eating and during the process of eating. Drinking water before and during meals helps to limit your appetite. This will help you cut calories and save some of the money you would have spent on food when you eat out.

7. Take a glass of water when you wake up and before bed

The benefits of taking water immediately when you wake can never be overemphasized. Apart from helping to strengthen your immune system and keep your body in good shape for the day’s activities, it also helps to inhibit kidney stones and bladder infections. By drinking water first thing in the morning and late at night, you will be adding to your daily intake of water.

Conclusion: Inspite the fact that adequate water consumption is crucial for people’s general well-being, drinking enough water every day can be challenging for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to a hectic schedule, a dislike for water, a lack of motivation to drink enough water, and so on. But with the help of some of the tips discussed above, you can help boost your daily water intake.

