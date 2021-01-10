Setting goals part (II)

LAST time we began talking about the importance of setting goals especially as we are about to start a new year. Goals are very critical to our success.

“In the absence of clearly defined goals, we become strangely loyal to performing daily acts of trivia.” Author Unknown

A life lived without goals is like playing a football match without having goal posts. . . even those who play football on the streets always have goal posts so they can know the success or otherwise of the match.

“The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score.” Bill Copeland

Goals provide motivation for living. Goals help us to live life on target. Goals have a way of motivating us.

“Having goals that we are passionate about gives us something to look forward to each and every morning when we wake up. Not having goals is an excellent recipe for average living. Setting goals and then working ridiculously hard to achieve them sets you on the path of living a purpose driven life. “Matt Mayberry

Goals give us a challenge to keep going. We have something to aim at.

“If you’re bored with life- you don’t get up every morning with a burning desire to do things – you don’t have enough goals.” Lou Holtz

Goals are landmarks on our way to success. Goals help us to track our success as we journey through life. When we sit down to draw up our goals it helps us to organize our thinking so we can constructively build our lives. It will help us know what we need to do, how to get them done and when to do them. Goal setting helps us foresee our future and make plans how to arrive at that future.

When we set goals we are able to intelligently know what resources we have at our disposal to execute our purpose and where we find we are short of resources we plan how to get what is needed to get the job done. The importance of goal setting cannot be over emphasized. Goals help us to focus on what is needed to execute our life assignment. Without goals we cannot accurately track our progress in life. Our lives are too important to be lived without goals.

“Men do not succeed in business or in life, no matter how intelligent they may be, no matter how sharply their aptitudes are defined, no matter how brilliantly they may be educated unless they are oriented toward the proper goals and have the drive or motivating force to succeed. One has to want something mighty hard and keep on wanting things all his life. . . .” Wallace H. Wulfeck

We must live a goal oriented life. There can be no meaningful and enduring success without goals.

“Goals are objectives, targets, purposes, intentions and plans that you intend to achieve. You set your goals to inspire yourself to further success and achievement and to measure your progress on worthwhile contributions and accomplishments”. Susan M. Hearthfield

TO BE CONTINUED

SETTING GOALS Part 3

Last time we were talking about the importance of setting goals especially as we are about to start a new year. Goals are very critical to our success. Goals are landmarks on our way to success. Goals help us to track our success as we journey through life.

“Top achievers are very intentional and focused on their goals, while many of the rest of us are not. Top achievers know that the wording, structure, timing and format of a goal can make its achievement much easier – or far more difficult. Top achievers understand the basic skills for setting and reaching their goals, every time! They know how to design goals that create success.” Dr. Philip E. Humbert

It takes discipline to set goals and great determination to execute them. We must not just set goals but device plans to get them executed – we must not just set goals for the sake of setting goals. What is the point of goals that don’t get executed?

There is a difference between goals and New Year resolutions.

“There is a huge difference between a goal and a resolution – A goal is something you keep in front of you every day. A resolution is something you wish could happen to you. The biggest difference between a goal and a resolution is active behavior versus passive behavior.” Sam Luce

Goals are the reality we want to see happen in our lives and not just mere fantasies or wishes. Goals should create in us a compelling desire to see them executed. Goals should be the future we are living for.

It takes discipline and effort to set goals and we must be ready to pay the price.

When goals are written they easily become a point of reference. We can easily access them for direction and review. Goals are too important to be kept in our minds. They say, the faintest pencil is sharper than the sharpest memory.

When we sit down to draw up and write our goals it helps us to organize our thinking so we can constructively build our lives. It will help us know what we need to do, how to get them done and when to do them. Goal setting helps us foresee our future and make plans how to arrive at that future.

“Writing your goals demonstrates your accountability to yourself. Written goals are real and tangible. Goals you keep in your head most often are fuzzy and poorly defined; little more than wishes.” Bud Bilanich

Articulating our goals help us to envision what we want to accomplish with our lives within specific time frames.

“To live a fulfilled life, we need to keep creating the “what is next”, of our lives. Without dreams and goals there is no living, only merely existing, and that is not why we are here.” Mark Twain

TO BE CONTINUED

SETTING GOALS Part 4

We have been looking at the issue of goals.

“To live a fulfilled life, we need to keep creating the “what is next”, of our lives. Without dreams and goals there is no living, only merely existing, and that is not why we are here.” Mark Twain

When keep our goals in view it keeps us focused.

“When we take our eyes off of our goals, anxiety, worry, and doubt immediately begin to take over. Stay focused on what matters most at all times. Picture yourself achieving your goals and what that feels like instead of the obstacles that you will experience along the way.” Matt Mayberry

Without goals we cannot accurately track our progress in life. Our lives are too important to be lived without goals.

“By committing to a goal you choose to aim your attention on actions which will help you achieve the goal. With focus, you can plan your day with intention, making room for tasks and habits which will move you forward on your journey to goal success. Goals energize you to take action. In fact, the bigger, more challenging the goal, the more energy is applied to the action. Smaller goals were proven to demonstrate less energy and less progress. Having a specific set goal leads to persistence. In particular, challenging goals require consistency and effort over time. Goals motivate you to take action. In order to be successful, you have to utilize skills you already have in order to make progress. If you don’t have the skills to move forward, having a specific goal will motivate you to seek out the knowledge and skills necessary.”Steppingstonestifi.com

Goals are the reality we want to see happen in our lives and not just mere fantasies or wishes. Goals should create in us a compelling desire to see them executed. Goals should be the future we are living for.

Goals are not ends in themselves but a means to an end.

“There are only two rules for being successful. One, figure out exactly what you want to do, and two, do it.” Mario Cuomo

We must move from goals to action. We must “think through” to come to decisions-to the point where our minds are made up to pursue the ideas, concepts and intentions of our hearts which we have encoded as goals. The goals will be the picture of what needs to be done. The goals provide a written “destination” of where we want to get to with our ideas, concepts and intentions. Goals provide us a blueprint and a map of how to arrive at the destination. Goals provide and show us in concrete terms what needs to be done, when they need to be done, where they will be done, who will do them and how they will be done.

When we write our goals we must ensure they are not vague but tangible and specific. Having a better family life is no goal. Rather have the goal to spend two full Saturdays of every month with your wife and children at home and to go to the movies once a month. You can also have as a family goal to attend the end of term open day of all your children in their school in company of your spouse. Goals must be specific to make sense and should be written in the affirmative.

Life has to be structured and planned for success to happen and goals form a vital role in our planning and planning. To fail to plan is to plan to fail. Life does not give us what we wish but what we consciously plan for and effectively execute.

CONCLUDED

