COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,585 new cases, total now 99,063

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,585 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 99,063.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“1585 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-573 FCT-182 Plateau-162 Gombe-81 Oyo-75 Rivers-68 Sokoto-58 Ondo-55 Ogun-42 Nasarawa-40 Akwa Ibom-36 Edo-31 Kaduna-27 Anambra-22 Delta-19 Kano-17 Osun-17 Ebonyi-16 Katsina-14 Niger-14 Bayelsa-9 EKiti-8 Borno-7 Jigawa-5 Abia-4 Bauchi-3.

“Our discharges today include 419 community recoveries in Lagos State, 123 community recoveries in Gombe State and 117 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

