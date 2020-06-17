Senator Wamakko urges Nigerians to renew their faith in democracy

A former governor of Sokoto State and current senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Wamakko has called on Nigerians not lose faith in the democratic system of government.

The Senator stated this in his comment when he felicitated Nigerians on the 21st anniversary of the nation’s return to democracy in 1999.

According to him: “All of us as citizens and residents, must continue to be patriotic and religiously committed to the Nigerian project.

“We are in it collectively as the country belongs to all of us and the task of ensuring its socio-economic and political growth, as well as development solely rests on us.

“Nigeria is the only country we can boast of and nobody can take it to greater heights, but us.”

Senator Wamakko, who also noted that Nigeria’s budding democracy has so far fared fairly, however, opined that there is still room for improvement.

Wamakko added that democracy in Nigeria has come thus far, as well as noted that, Nigeria’s democracy has ceaselessly trudged on for over two decades.

His words, “Democracy in the country is becoming formidably entrenched in Nigeria. Democracy is still the best form of government, in spite of the few odds.”

The Senator vowed that the National Assembly will continue to partner the Executive, Judiciary and other stakeholders, to make Nigeria better.

Senator Wamakko further fervently prayed to the Almighty Allah that, the security challenges being faced by the country will soon be overcome by the grace of God.

