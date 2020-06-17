Court sentences man to four months imprisonment for impersonation

Justice Mallong Peter of the Federal High Court Kaduna on Wednesday sentenced one Amos Matthew to four months imprisonment for impersonation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, had arraigned the convict on a one-count charge of impersonation.

The prosecution, Mr S.H. Sa’ad, told the court that the defendant had initially pleaded not guilty on his first arraignment on Jan. 1, 2019.

Sa’ad had asked the court to summarily try and convict the defendant following his plea bargain after he changed his plea to being guilty on the resumption of hearing on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: FRSC advises motorists on safety during rainy season

The prosecution said the offence contravened Section 22 (3) (a) of the Cyber Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of same Act.

Consequently, Justice Peter convicted and sentenced him to four months in the custodial centre which should take effect from the date of his arrest.

The judge held that the convict should forfeit his Samsung S7 phones to the Federal Government of Nigeria being part of the proceeds of his fraudulent act.

The count charge preferred against him reads: “That you, Amos Matthew sometimes in January 2019, in Kaduna State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate one Emmanuel David with intent to gain an advantage for yourself.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (3) (a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22(4) of the said Act.”

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story