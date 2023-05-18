The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has reversed what it called ” the purported expulsion of His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our Party. ”

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Barrister Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday said “The Party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party.

In a separate statement, the APC national leadership directed state chapters to stay action on reprimand of erring members.

The statement reads in part:” The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) notes with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from various state chapters, including suspension and expulsion, of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections.

“The Party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels. However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.

“The Party hereby directs that action stay on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the National Working Committee on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…





Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…