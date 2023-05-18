An avalanche of tributes was rendered by colleagues and associates at commendation services held in honour of ex-Tribune staff, Tunde Ogunesan, on Thursday.

Both at the Cook Memorial Baptist Church, Oja’Oba, Ibadan and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Oyo state, glowing tributes flowed for the deceased who many noted lived a short but Godly and impactful life.

Speaking after the commendation service at Cook Memorial Baptist Church, Chairman, Oyo State Governor’s Advisory Council and political leader of the deceased, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, described the late Ogunesan as an honest and loyal person.

He said: “The deceased is my church member and also my follower, he is very active in God’s service and very truthful.

“He acted very well as the secretary of local government and worked hand in hand with the chairperson of his local government in Saki East local government.

“Ogunesan is a very loyal follower, he is loyal to me and as well chairperson of the local government where he served as secretary.

On her part, the chairman of Saki East Local government, Mr Adeniran Ramat, where Ogunesan served as the secretary described the deceased as a hardworking, diligent and straightforward person.

She noted that the late Ogunesan is a very respectful person, adding that despite her age and gender, the deceased gave her so much respect during his lifetime.

“We have been together since 2019 during our caretaker period, I can describe him as a very blunt but very straightforward and trustworthy person; he is a very responsible person, hardworking, diligent and respectful.

“Though we argue on some issues but later we resolve them, he would explain the reason for his word and after we reach an agreement, so he is very intelligent. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” she said

In his sermon, the moderator, Ibadan Central Baptist Association, Reverend Olu Adeotun stressed the inevitability of death, saying that it does not respect human ambition in life.





Adeotun said that human beings should think about death always, saying, ‘’Man does not owe life, time and period. Death is enough for all human beings to discuss on a daily basis. We cannot continue to discuss the death of Ogunesan.

“It is between him and his creator. God does not make mistakes. He is always perfect,’’ he said.

The cleric warned against over-estimation of self before God, saying that it is a sin before God.

“We take the issue of faith too extreme in life. Man is not in control of time. Understanding the nature of God will make one not forget Him. God owes us today and the future. Do not be too much involved with the issue of life so as not to forget God,’’ he said.

Testifying the leadership qualities of the late journalist and former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Tribune Chapel, the current chairman, Mr Sam Nwaoko, said he was a sincere man to the core, saying that he was a transparent and straightforward colleague in the media profession.

In the commendation service at the Oyo NUJ Press Center, Iyaganku, Ibadan, chairman, Oyo Nigeria Union of Journalists, Demola Babalola described the deceased as a true believer of God adding that his death is a lesson that all humans must be good to everyone around them.

Babalola said, “God knows the beginning and end of every man, his death is a great lesson to all that we must be good.

“This commendation service is Organised for the deceased despite his exit from journalism three years ago because of his importance to the union.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa described the late Tunde Ogunesan as a gentleman and a very committed person.

He said, “Tunde is a gentleman and committed human being but this is not something we have control over. It is something we can never change, but we thank God for his life.”

Other colleagues including Niyi Alebiosu, Dare Adekanmbi, Wale Akinselure, Kayode Banjo, and Victor Oluwadamilare among others also spoke glowingly about the deceased.

Also, a member of the church, Reverend (Dr ) I.O. Awoniyi, said the late secretary of Saki East Local Government Area, was a humane and easy-going man, who is always ready to work for God.

Furthermore, he described Ogunesan as a good coordinator of the youth programmes of the church and someone always firm in taking decisions.

Speaking at the commendation service, a younger brother of the deceased, Mr Lekan Ogunesan, described him as a pillar of support to the immediate and extended family members, adding the gap created will be difficult to fill.

Also, a member of the Emanuel Society of the church, Kehinde Olaogun, said the deceased played a critical role in the church, adding that he always demonstrate an element of maturity in all his activities. He said his type comes once in a generation.

