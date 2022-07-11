Senator Ali Modu Sheriff rallies support for Tinubu/Shettima ticket

Former Borno State Governor and aspirant for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has urged the party chieftains to galvanise support for the party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff gave the admonition last night in a statement released to newsmen by the Director-General Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

The former Borno State Governor who said Senator Shettima notified him of his nomination as Vice Presidential candidate appealed to all party stakeholders and members must work together to ensure that the APC wins the 2023 presidential election irrespective of whatever sentiments we may harbour.

The statement reads in part, “I, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on behalf of my political associates and family, hereby congratulates Senator Kashim Shettima on his nomination as APC Vice-Presidential candidate by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

“For the records, Shettima personally notified me of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it, and I have given him my blessings.

“All party stakeholders and members must work together to ensure that APC wins the 2023 presidential election irrespective of whatever sentiments we may harbour.

“As an individual and a critical stakeholder of the APC, I am ready to work with the team and other stakeholders of the party to ensure its electoral victory in 2023 general elections at all levels.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the APC wins the coming elections in landslide.

“We are all APC members and should come together and campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and for the party to win the elections at all levels.

“From the depth of my heart, I support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and I believe that with Allah on our side, our victory is assured.”

