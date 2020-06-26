Senate President, govs, ex-govs, others mourn Abiola Ajimobi

Following the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday, high profile personalities like Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Yahaya Bello, Umar Ganduje, and others have paid their last respects to the late politician on Friday.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, expressed his grief in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja.

Lawan said that Ajimobi, who once represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate before he was elected to two consecutive terms as governor, would be missed by the people of Oyo and the progressives’ political family throughout Nigeria.

The Senate President said Oyo would always remember him for his numerous achievements over which the people rewarded him as the first governor to be reelected in the history of the politically sophisticated state.

While reacting to the loss, the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun said that Ajimobi would be remembered for his sense of humour and diligence in the service to humanity.

Amosun in a statement issued by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi described the late politician as a highly-skilled and educated professional.

He noted that Senator Ajimobi distinguished himself in the service of Oyo State where he made history as the first to be reelected Governor just as he served as a principal officer in the fifth Senate.

Similarly, the Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over his demise.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described the late former governor “Ajumobi as a versatile politician, courageous administrator and a jinx breaker in the politics of Oyo State, who never shied away from expressing his mind and taking responsibility on issues.”

In his own reaction, Governor Kayode Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Ajimobi’s death as a personal loss to him, and a huge loss to the people of Oyo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We have lost a star ” , said Fayemi who added that Ajimobi’s death was a painful one not only to the family but to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform the deceased had a remarkable tenure as Governor of Oyo State.

Fayemi described Senator Ajimobi as an accomplished professional, a respected politician and astute administrator, who reached the pinnacle of his professional and political careers by dint of hard work, courage and brilliance.

Fayemi said Ajimobi’s memories would continue to live with him as a friend and brother as well as a dutiful family man and political leader who was ever there for his family, associates and the people he led.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State was not left out as he describes the death of Ajimobi as not only shocking but devastating to his family and Nigerians at large.

In a statement signed and issued by Comrade Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Ganduje, it reads: “His death came calling when we needed him the most. He was undoubtedly a detribalized leader and a pillar of national development.

I am sending our condolences to the family of our late, respected and respectful in-law, the government and people of Oyo State, over this unbearable demise of Ajimobi,” he added.

However, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described the death of Ajimobi as painful and a colossal loss; saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country indeed have lost a committed leader and political titan.

Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital on Thursday at the age of 70 after battling with COVID-19 related complications.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Thursday in Lokoja said he received the news of the former governor’s demise with great shock, saying his exit was a big blow for the party and the country in general.

He sympathised with the family of the former governor as well as the government and good people of Oyo State over the sad loss, praying God to grant him Aljana and fortitude for his loved ones and the state to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, and Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government also paid their tributes to Ajimobi.

The duo, in separate statements in Ibadan, described the former governor’s death as a great loss to the family, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ajimobi died at First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos following complications arising from COVID-19.

Ladoja in a statement signed by his spokesman, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, described the death of the immediate past governor as a great loss to his family and the entire state.

The Ibadan high Chief said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi after a successful career at National Oil now Conoil PLC served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for four years before serving as governor of the state for eight years,” he said.

Ladoja, who expressed his condolences to the people of the state and the immediate family of Ajimobi, prayed that God should grant him eternal rest.

Alli, in his statement, described the death of Ajimobi as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

The former governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the state said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Alli prayed that Allah would give the people of the state, Ibadanland and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ex-Kwara governor Abdulfatah Ahmed also followed suit in the mourning of the death of Ajimobi, whom he described as a focused administrator.

In a Twitter message, Ahmed condoled Ajimobi’s family, the government and the people of Oyo state.

“Senator Isiaka Ajimobi, former Oyo State Governor’s death came as an immense shock to my family and me.

“He was a devoted family man, accomplished technocrat, and a well-loved politician whose deep affection for Oyo State was not in doubt.

“I remember him as a principled colleague, focused administrator and candid politician.

“For me, Oyo State will celebrate Senator Ajimobi’s impact as a lawmaker and Governor for a long time.

In his own statement, the former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Abdul Jelili Oyewale Adesiyan described the death of Ajimobi as untimely, saying it is an unfortunate one to his political party, APC, his loyalists and admirers within and outside Oyo State.

He added that his prayer at this period is to give the wife and children the fortitude to bear the loss of a great man. “Ajimobi made his mark in the sound of the time. His opening up of Oyo state is unprecedented in the narrative of politics of the capital of Yoruba land. May his soul continue to rest well, he added.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

With the dissolution of NWC, APC seeks redemption

AFTER a week of seeming self-serving embarrassment, sanity is set to return to the fractured All Progressives Congress (APC) after a virtual meeting of its statutory organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC) called at the instance of its national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

Amnesty International releases damning report on SARS •Says Nigeria reneged on promise to reform outfit

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Thursday released an indicting report on the activities of the special police the unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and condemned the Nigerian government for failing on its promise to reform the outfit… Read Full Story

Abiola Ajimobi: 1949 – 2020

For Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi, the erstwhile governor of Oyo State, the drums have gone quiet. The torch has burnt out and the curtains are drawn. Now, it is time for those living to review his life. Not a few people in his native Ibadan and indeed Oyo State which he governed for a trail-blazing two terms will agree with English… Read Full Story

In My Family, I Am The First Male To Clock 70 — Ajimobi

First and foremost, let me give the glory to God Almighty for sparing my life in good health and with happiness. I also want to thank all of you that are here today to have a chat with me, particularly what I call a personal chat and not a political chat. So, I thank you for coming. In order to answer your question… Read Full Story

Makinde Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Mast In Honour Of Ajimobi On Friday

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi… Read Full Story

PDP-BOT Congratulates Obaseki, Preaches Party Unity

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has congratulated the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the primaries of the party for the Edo… Read Full Story

Dubai Police Shed Light On Hushpuppi’s Arrest, Confiscate N16bn, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smart Phones

Days after his arrest, the Dubai Police, on Thursday, released a video giving more information on the circumstance leading to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is known to display his luxurious lifestyle on social media to the delight of his two million followers… Read Full Story

Allowing Foreign Airlines Into All Our Airports Injures Domestic Airlines —Experts

The recent drama created between Nigeria’s federal government, Canada on one side and some other foreign countries over their refusal to allow Nigerian carriers to evacuate Nigerians stranded in their countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic back home has continued to generate reactions from key players… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Survivor: ‘How I Got Infected, Suffered Stigmatisation’

Motosinoluwa Afolaranmi thought losing her job due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 was the worst thing that could happen to her until she contracted the virus while trying to help ghetto communities with relief materials. In this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, she narrates her ordeal of stigma and rejection… Read Full Story

Meet 12-Year-Old Nigerian With World Best Result In Cambridge IGCSE MATHEMATICS

“The one who works diligently while utilising his God-given core gifts to the hilt is already assured of success in its entirety.” These words by Leandro E. Pasamba from the Philippines best describe the laudable feat accomplished by a 12-year-old student of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa in Osun State, Uduak Obioh… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Aso Rock Shooting Incident

THERE was comprehensible alarm across the country following the report that shooting took place on Thursday, June 11 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Although the president’s spokesperson clarified that the president was never put in harm’s way while admitting that the incident occurred, the event shows the poor management of protocols and security in the Villa… Read Full Story