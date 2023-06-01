A group, named the Concerned Niger Delta Stakeholders has rejected interference by either the executive arm of government or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election process of the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Instead of embracing the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom, South-South region, the Niger Delta stakeholders threw their weight behind a northern contender, Senator Abdul Aziz Yari for the position of Senate President.

The group which addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said it was prompted by post-inauguration concerns and the state of the nation.

It said it would not fold its hands and watch as the state of the nation deteriorates without saying a word or addressing some of the salient issues.

Addressing the media, Chairman of the group, Odiedini Maachree said “just two days ago, Nigeria witnessed a peaceful and colourful transition from one democratic rule to the other. The executive arm of the government has performed its role in the process. It is now the turn of the National Assembly to elect her leadership.

“We vehemently reject any interference of the Judiciary, Executive or even a political party in this process of the National Assembly leadership election. The senators for example should be allowed to elect their president independent of the Judiciary, executive or even a political party.

“Senators are elected representatives of Nigeria and not representatives of a political party. The latter is simply a vehicle.

“The state of the nation is pathetic with issues ranging from inflation and its impact on citizens, unemployment and insecurity, to mention but a few. Nigeria needs a robust and formidable senate that will contribute immensely to the journey of turning the present economic quagmire into economic prosperity. We strongly believe that His Excellency Abdulazeez Yari has this magic wand and remains the one to beat in the race for the Senate presidency.

“Just a few weeks ago, we saw acts of desperation by a political party zoning the seat of senate presidency to a particular region and taking further steps to announce a senator-elect as the party’s consensus candidate. An act which is unconstitutional, unacceptable and a setback on the principles of democracy and fairness.

“More so, the overhyped issue of a ranking system at the National Assembly has no place in the Nigerian Constitution neither is it written in any Act of the National Assembly. All members of the National Assembly have equal representation from their various districts and constituencies. The so-called ranking system is simply a ploy deployed by unpopular lawmakers to cause mischief and this must in all ramifications be discouraged.

“Also In the wake of subsidy removal and the anticipated hardship it may bring to Nigerians, we need a robust senate leadership to make laws and approvals that will cushion the effect of the interim hardship of the subsidy removal.





“We frown and dissociate from any anointed candidate by any political party, we therefore support independent legislature without interference.

“We the coalition of concerned Niger Delta stakeholders hereby state categorically that we did not endorse any senator in the south region of Nigeria for senate presidency. Rather we are of the opinion that the Senate should be a level playing ground where leadership elections will be conducted fairly and anyone with the majority vote wins.

“Again, we state that His Excellency Yari is a man to beat and in the end, if he emerges the Senate President, we are optimistic that he will lead the 10th Senate credibly without fear or favour.”

