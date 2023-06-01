The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the list of shortlisted candidates to proceed to screening/interview stage of the recruitment process.

The agency made this known in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has invited Superintendent Cadre Candidates who passed the recent assessment test and shortlisted Narcotic Agent/Narcotic Assistant Cadre applicants for screening/interview in locations indicated in the respective batches under which their names appear at 8am from Monday 5th to Friday 16th June 2023,” the statement reads.

Applicants can check below for their names:

ndlea-supt-cadre-shortlisted-candidates-for-interview