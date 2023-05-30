Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, the Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzo Kalu has disclosed that he and Abdulaziz Yari has formed an alliance to produce the next Senate President.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Goodwill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

But in kicking against the party’s position, Senator Kalu told journalists at the national assembly complex on Tuesday in Abuja that the Igbo presidency of the Senate is very much alive as he has not resigned from the contest of the 10th Assembly Senate President.

The Abia lawmaker said what happened during Saraki is likely to happen on June 13th, 2023, as he and Senator Yari are discussing who should be the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President.

“I can’t step down for anybody. My group and Yari’s group are talking. No one zone can produce the president of the Senate.

“The partnership will be unveiled. We are in talks, and we have decided to be talking. Our sponsors will unveil that talk.

“Yari and I will be happy to follow what our sponsors decide,” Kalu said.

According to the Senate chief whip, even though they are yet to decide who will be the Senate President and the Deputy Senate, added that in a couple of days, such plans will be made public.

“We are not looking for what to eat, we just want to support Tinubu to succeed,” Kalu said, adding that, “If people think what happened during Saraki will not happen again, they are dreaming.

“We will congratulate who wins, and if we win, they should congratulate us,” Kalu said, adding that whoever wins, they will have to support him because, in the next four years, they are going to be sitting in one chamber.

On why he has kept such an ambition secret for some time, Kalu said: “We have the largest press, but we decided to go underground.

“We will unveil our plans on the 13th of June. Whether Yari-Kalu or Kalu-Yari, we will not disappoint Nigerians,” Kalu added.

Speaking on the transition that just took place following the swearing-in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, Kalu said he is happy Nigeria transited to another civilian government without rancour.

“Tinubu should look into abandoned projects. He should look at the Ajakuta steel company, Jos flour mill company, and many other abandoned projects.

“Nigeria has over 11,000 abandoned projects which are taking over our debt servicing,” Kalu said, adding that ministries and parastatals that are no longer viable should either be scrapped or merged.

“Niger Delta Ministry should be scrapped. NDDC should function because they are not supposed to report to the ministry,” Kalu said, adding that Nigerians should be happy they have Tinubu as President today.

“All those days of stealing money are gone. Tinubu is not looking for food to eat. People like us are not looking for food to eat. We want to work for Nigeria,” Kalu added.