Popular hotel owner, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, has been found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging over murder of Timothy Adegoke, a former student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who died between November 5 and 7, 2021, at Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile-Ife.

Sentenced for same offence alongside Adedoyin are two of his staff; Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde.

While delivering her judgement, the Chief Judge of Osun and presiding Judge of the State High Court, Adepele Ojo, held that the circumstantial evidence available to the court, pointed to the killing of Adegoke while being a guest at the hotel owned by Adedoyin.

Justice Adepele Ojo however discharged and acquitted three of the staff while the seven defendant is to hear her sentencing on Wednesday following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsels.

Details later…

