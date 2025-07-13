Senate to Natasha: You can’t resume yet, Nyako’s ruling not mandatory order

Amid Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s vow to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate has cautioned her to desist, stating that the pronouncement made by Justice Binta Nyako was merely advisory and not a binding directive.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, disclosed the Senate’s position in a statement issued on Sunday.

Justice Nyako, in a ruling delivered penultimate week, had advised the Senate to recall the suspended senator. She faulted Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension, stating it was inconsistent with the spirit of the Constitution and Senate Rules, which do not support disciplinary actions that deny constituents adequate representation.

Last week, Senator Adaramodu stated that the Senate had not yet been served the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment in the suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her suspension.

However, responding to a letter dated July 11, 2025—authored by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal representatives, M.J. Numa & Partners LLP—demanding her reinstatement in line with the judgment of Justice Nyako, Adaramodu on Sunday reiterated that the CTC of the enrolled order contained no mandatory directive ordering her recall.

“The Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order did not contain any express or mandatory order directing the recall or reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension,” he stated. “Nowhere in the judgment did the court issue a declaratory or injunctive order mandating her recall.”

The statement further read:

“The attention of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been drawn to a letter dated 11th July 2025, authored by the law firm of Numa S.A.N. & Co. on behalf of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, addressed to the leadership of the National Assembly. The said letter hinges its request on Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and purports that the judgment of Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, delivered on 4th July 2025, constitutes a binding order directing the immediate recall of the suspended Senator to the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, 15th July 2025.

“The Senate wishes to state categorically, and for the avoidance of doubt, that the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order did not contain any express or mandatory order directing the recall or reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension. The learned judge, Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, merely made advisory observations on the length of the suspension, which are not enforceable or binding in law.

“The Enrolled Order clearly demonstrates that the Senate’s disciplinary powers under Section 60 of the Constitution remain intact and were not invalidated. Nowhere in the judgment did the court issue a declaratory or injunctive order mandating her recall.

“However, the Senate will consider and deliberate on this judgment and consequently take a constitutionally informed position on the matter, which will be communicated to the affected senator and the public.

“The Senate remains committed to the principles of constitutional democracy, judicial independence, and the rule of law. Consequently, it will not allow its processes or integrity to be undermined by premature interpretations of ongoing legal proceedings or misapplications of constitutional provisions.

“In conclusion, there is no legal basis upon which Senator Natasha can resume legislative duties at this time.”

TRIBUNEONLINE