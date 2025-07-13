‘Nigerians will miss you’, netizens react to Buhari’s death

Nigerians across social media have continued to mourn the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

The announcement, confirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through a State House statement, stated that Buhari died at about 4:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom, where he had been receiving medical care.

In response, Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to London to accompany the former president’s body back to Nigeria.

The President also ordered flags to fly at half-mast over the passing of the Nigerian leader who ruled the country as a military and democrat.

As tributes poured in online, many users expressed disbelief and grief. One user,

An X user, @elonboyy, tweeted, “oh my God! buhari😭😭💔 it shouldn’t have been you.”

Another, @theWeb3nerd_, wrote, “May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him the highest station in Aljannatul Firdaus. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the entire nation during this difficult time. Ameen.”

@folashade_aduke also shared a lengthy tribute: “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the former President of Nigeria. His leadership and dedication to the our great nation will always be remembered… May his legacy continue to inspire the spirit of peace and union among us all. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire nation during this difficult time.”

@the_modern tweeted, “The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari wished this country well cannot be denied. He just had to deal with great forces of evil. Allah knows he really tried his best. May Allah reward him and forgive his shortcomings.”

Similar sentiments flooded Facebook, where Debuu wrote, “I hope this is just a dream. I really miss him, pls Baba Buhari wake up. Baba Nigerians will miss you so dearly.”

Ademola Adejoye wrote, “Nigeria has lost a great man. Rest in peace our former President, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest. What a great loss. Aljana fidaus fun are wa ano.”

Another Facebook user, Asiwaju Owolabi posted, “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Nigeria and Katsina State on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. May Allah grant him rest and admit him into Al-Jannah.”

“From Allah we come and to Him we shall all return. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi,” Yusuf Sani Muhammad wrote.

Moses Agan posted, “This good man has gone to rest this man is a good man I tell u.”

