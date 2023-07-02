A Peoples Democratic Party affiliated group named “the PDP Action 2023″ has thrown its weight behind the ambition of the immediate past Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District. in his quest to become the Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate.

The PDP leadership is expected to name the next Senate Minority Leader and other minority principal officers when the Senate resume from Sallah break on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

It would be recalled that there are moves by some prominent members of the PDP including some former governors who are bent on frustrating Tambuwal’s ambition.

The PDP Action 2023, therefore, flayed the recent attacks on Senator Tambuwal by those it described as ‘traitors’ afraid of the growing political profile of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Rufus Omeire, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, the PDP-affiliated body, accused some unnamed persons of leveling unsubstantiated allegations against Tambuwal, for reasons not unconnected with his aspiration to the Senate minority leader.

“In the National Assembly, a Speaker outranks a Senator. As a former Speaker, he has the ranking and qualifications to become the Minority leader of the 10th Senate. So, why are they afraid of Tambuwal? Are they worried that he may become a stumbling block to the alleged plot for complete dictatorship in Nigeria?” the group asked.

Lauding the leadership quality of the former Governor, the group argued that Tambuwal’s broad-mindedness played a huge role in his unanimous election “As the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, a position usually reserved for majority party Governors,” stressing that he successfully “rallied round the entire Nigerian Governors to speak with one voice and assist the nation at its trying times of transition”.

The group also appealed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio “not to allow people to destabilise the Senate by dabbling into the Minority leadership issue of the 10th Senate but to concentrate instead on assisting Mr President to deliver sound legislation and good policies to ensure good governance in Nigeria at this critical period of change and leadership”.

