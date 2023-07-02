As the negative effect of the fuel subsidy removal bites harder on the people, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Akinsola Jimoh has called on President Bola Tinubu to act fast in providing the expected palliatives to the citizens.

He explained that the suffering and hardship being faced by the people daily in the last one month were excruciating, adding that there is need for the government to do something urgently to address the situation before it is late.

The party leader stated that the Tinubu-led government should not take the people for granted as a result of the impact of the subsidy removal which he said has resulted in massive increase in cost of food items, transportation and other essentials.

Jimoh, who was the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Okitipupa constituency 1 in the 2023 general election spoke while playing host to party leaders and supporters in the council area in the mood of Sallah festivities in his country home of Igbotako at the weekend.

Some of the leaders at the gathering were, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, Hon Bamido Omogbehin, Mr. Adeolu Akinseye, State Assistant Treasurer; Okitipupa local government Organising Secretary, Joshua Lema; Okitipupa local government Assistant Secretary, Ojo Enisan; Chief Fayemiro LG financial Secretary; Mr Segun Awotula LG Ex officio and Elder Folorunsho Ajayi.

According to him, “National and Sub-Nation governments in Nigeria should reflect on the wellbeing of the poor people. The removal of fuel subsidy should be reciprocated by removal of greed and appetite for rent-seeking by the political elite.

“The current administration should be sensitive enough to reason that there is a limit to human resistance to hunger, perceived oppression and inequality. Removal of the demonized petrol subsidy has far-reaching consequences beyond political and economic exigencies; there are unexpected outcomes. I think whatever palliative in the offering is getting late.

“The poor masses can not wait for market forces to determine their fate….crisis is looming, government should do something now!”

He commended the leaders and party loyalists for gracing the gathering put together to celebrate the season and also reflect on the outcomes of the 2023 general election.

Jimoh reiterated the need for the leaders and members of the PDP in the council area and the state to close ranks and work for the success of the party in future elections, especially the 2024 governorship poll in the State.

He expressed optimism that the party would bounce back in dislodging the All Progressives Congress towards offering the people quality and responsive governance with real dividends of democracy.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE