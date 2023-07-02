The Nasarawa State Government has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of embarking on media propaganda against the sitting governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration.

This is just as the PDP chairman in the state, Francis Orogu said opposition cannot hijack the media from the ruling party with all the powers.

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Mr.Peter Ahemba stated this in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Lafia shortly after news of his appointment spread.

Ahemba until his new appointment on Friday was the Nigerian pilot Senior Correspondent and the secretary, NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in the State.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Nasarawa State Government has been drawn to the series of media trials and propaganda being championed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its 2023 Governorship candidate, Hon. David Ombugadu.

“Apparently it is to attract public sympathy and influence the outcome of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

“It is no longer news that the State chapter of the PDP and its governorship candidate have approached the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia.

“We however condemn in the strongest terms, the resort to media trial of a matter that is already before a lawfully constituted tribunal as witnessed in the series of sponsored publications in some sections of both the conventional and social media platforms.

“It is worrisome that, since the defeat of Hon. David Ombugadu in the governorship election by Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, the opposition PDP has thrown caution in the winds by resorting to sponsorship of nude protests in the streets of Lafia.

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule remains committed to delivering on the mandate freely given to him by consolidating on the gains already achieved by his administration.

But in a swift response on Saturday evening, the state chairman of the PDP hon Orogu appealed to the newly appointed Peter Ahemba not to be carried away by his recent appointment with a peanut.

“A cube of sugar in the mouth of a diabetic patient may taste sweet if he forgets that he is diabetic and that may lead to his end.

“How can the government with all the media under its disposal indict an opposition party of deploying the media to embark on propaganda? That cannot be true.

“If the SSA does not understand the history of the Kwararafa where he hails from. Let me remind him that when women in the Kwararafa choose to embark on nude protest it is their highest way of reacting to injustice done to them.

“In most cases when women issue out curses at such times it affects persons who perpetrated the injustice. If Governor Sule does not understand this I won’t blame him because he is not from Kwararafa but not Ahemba.

“To say women are being sponsored to appear nude in protest speaks volumes. We feel for anyone who may not feel the pain of these women.

“Anybody who is aware of the Nasarawa story till the recently concluded governorship elections needs not be told that injustice is what the state operates on right now.

“Deep in the conscience of both the election handlers and that holden the power right now, somebody has been robbed of his mandate. You can’t change election results and claim God gave you that mandate.

“If we did not believe in the judiciary we will not run to them to adjudicate.

The PDP chairman cautioned the new SSA not to be carried away by the peanut that would be given him but use his appointment to plead with the government to give better attention to his people, the Tiv in Nasarawa.

“Your appointment is an intrigue by Governor Sule to create impression the Tivs are dear to his heart, all in a bid to win the attention of the SGF senator Judge Akume. But it is all an intrigue.

“The most marginalized, attacked in the state is the Tiv people. Our struggle is to bring succor to the Tiv and justice to those who are suffering and unknown in rural communities and under constant attacks,” Orogu appealed.

