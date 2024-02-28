THE Senate Committee on National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has commended the agency for championing local content development of solar-powered smart irrigation, tricycles, electric motorbikes and others with accelerated technology transfer.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, who led other members of the committee on an oversight function visit to NASENI headquarters in Abuja, recently, expressed satisfaction while being conducted by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, round some of the NASENI products and facilities.

Other products inspected included animal feed processing machines and NASENI transformers, electric motorcycles and tricycles as well as the NASENI home and irrigation solar systems.

Onyewuchi said, “The committee is quite pleased with the level of progress and we want to assure NASENI of the support of the National Assembly to make sure that agency drives effectively the vision of the President Bola Tinubu in this area and I want to also thank them for making Nigeria go green, moving from fuel to non-fossil products; it is quite commendable. We are quite pleased and we want to encourage them to do more.”

According to the committee members who spoke separately, with the NASENI home solar and the electric bikes, local businesses will be enhanced, the economy of the country will improve, adding that urban and rural areas’ power challenges would be overcome if NASENI solar system is mass produced.

The EVC/CEO of NASENI said some NASENI products would be ready in the second quarter of this year, adding that the agency is establishing a technology transfer hub within its headquarters to bring eco-friendly technologies closer to people and to make it affordable both on short and long term basis.