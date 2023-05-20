Families, friends and business associates, among whom were Mr Segun Awolowo, of the late chairman, Ocean Marine Limited, OMSL, Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo, on Friday graced the funeral ceremonies for Mrs Helen Osazemwinde, mother of the late businessman and philanthropist.

Mrs Okunbo was committed to mother earth in her Benin Highbrow Government Reservation Area (GRA), residence amidst eulogies and encomiums for the worthy and exemplary life she lived.

The service of song and tributes night, which was held at the SIO event centre, in Benin, as part of the four-day burial activities to celebrate the departed octogenarian, had in attendance top dignities from far and near including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives who joined in the celebration of the life of Matriarch of the Okunbo’s family.

Notable among those who came at the service of the song included, Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, Secretary to the Edo state government Osarodion Ogie and other top political figures.

Others were the former MD Shell, Osagie Okunbor, Senator Mathew Uroghide, Greg Uanseru, Chief Useni Elamah, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; Mr Razak Bello Osagie; Mr Chris Okaeben and Osaro Obazee.

Among the grandchildren and others in attendance included, the wife of Olu of Warri and first daughter of late Capt Hosa Okunbo, Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom, Mr Osahon Okunbo, Nosa Okunbo and other siblings were also in attendance.

Some of the immediate children of the departed octogenarian are Dr Tinyan Okunbo, Deaconess Mrs Edith Onwuegbuzie, Mr Morrison Okunbo, Pastor Dandison Okunbo and Mr Bright Okunbo.

Dr Tinyan Okunbo, in a tribute to his late mother, described her as loving, kind and the humblest human ever known to him adding that she was a mother any child will pray to have as a mum.

“My mother was a great inspiration to others. She shared her life so willingly with others, the joy she brought us will never end and one day we will be together again”.

On her part, Olori Atuwatse III described her late grandmother as the “oak tree that provided shade and warmth for family and stranger alike.

“We learnt the principle of the ages through your firm but loving instructions very early, grace, kindness, respect, humility, diligence, integrity and much more.





“Our irreplaceable Iye, you truly lived for others and will be greatly missed. With an ounce of will, we promise to always celebrate the matriarchal legacy that you left behind and continue to share the beautiful lessons of life and dignity that you inculcated in us”.

The late mother of the late business mogul, passed on to glory on April 7th, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…