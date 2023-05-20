Open heart surgery has commenced operation at Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH), Oraifite, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Hospital was built by Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF), to assist people with heart problems.

The Spokesperson for the foundation, Sir. Oselloka Offoh, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Saturday, also informed the public that the Foundation has kicked off its May 2023 Medical Mission at the Hospital.

Sir Offoh, said that the Mission is the sixth held, since 2021 and the third involving Open Heart Surgeries, which began in May 2022 when DIOMH, a world-class cardiology facility and flagship project of SEOF, was opened.

“This year’s Mission runs from 14th May 2023 to 26th May 2023 with highly skilled medical experts in Cardiology, Nephrology, and Critical Care from VOOM Foundation (VOOM), based in College Station, Texas, USA, supporting the necessary interventions.

“At least 18 people will benefit from the Foundation’s Open Heart Surgeries this time around. A total of 33 adults and children have benefited from the two previous Open Heart Surgeries sponsored by SEOF and VOOM Foundation and performed at DIOMH.

DIOMH hit a healthcare milestone in Africa when it performed three Open Heart Surgeries in a day and a total of 25 Open Heart Surgeries in less than 2 weeks in May 2022. 23 (or 70%) of these Open Heart Surgeries were performed at no cost to beneficiaries while the remaining 10 (30%) were highly subsidised at just 14% – 20% of the cost charged for those surgeries by Nigerian hospitals.

“The total bill borne by SEOF for the 33 Open Heart Surgeries in 2022 is in excess of #300 million.

At the ongoing Mission, a Community Health Fair will be organized by the Foundation on Wednesday, 24th May 2023 from 9 am to 3 pm.

“The Fair will provide free treatment for Diabetes, Arthritis, Malaria, Hypertension, Chronic Pain, Typhoid, and Eye Care. Dispensing of drugs and clinical examinations will be free.

Nigeria’s healthcare industry also recorded a big boost in March 2023 following the distribution of critical health intervention drugs worth #48m to medical facilities across the six geo-political zones in the country by the Foundation.





