Security deteriorating, Nigerians scampering for safety ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the country is being faced with a lot of life-threatening situations which have left many citizens scampering for fresh breath and safety.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated this on Wednesday while presenting a goodwill message at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

He said the bible forewarned Christians about perilous times and the perilous time has come to the country.

“The bible forewarned us about perilous times and I dare say that the perilous time is here with us. Insecurity, wickedness, murder, ritual killings, injustice, impunity, nepotism, persecution, economic woes and other misfortunes of unimaginable proportion have been unleashed like an evil avalanche on our nation. We are all scampering for fresh breath and safety,” he said.

The CAN President who was represented by Bishop Mike Akpami the Anglican Communion is meeting at a time when all is not well with Nigeria.

He urged the church to remember the country in their prayers and particularly Christians who are facing severe persecutions in different parts of the country on account of their faith in Jesus Christ.

In his message, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, said Nigerians live in very uncertain times, filled with insecurity, killings, trepidation and devastation.

“We are constantly under attack in our nation and in some parts of our Diocese, churches have been destroyed. The increasing kidnapping of citizens and the ravaging of Christian-dominated villages is evil,” he noted.

He said many Nigerians have become refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their own land.





The clergy alleged that in some cases, the military and security agencies are collaborators in his heinous act.

“Nigeria is now rated the 3rd worst country with insecurity in the world by Global Terrorism Index after Afghanistan and Iraq. The current situation of the country is a cumulative effect of failed government and bad leadership,” Archbishop Ndukuba stated.

