Secondary school students attack DPO in Ogun

A Divisional Police Officer attached to Obantoko Division, SP Alimeke Ignatus, was attacked by some secondary school students in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that students of Egba High School and Asero High School engaged themselves in a bloody clash that led to civil disturbance in the Abeokuta-Ibadan highway.

The DPO was stoned by the students who were on a mission to contain the unrest, while some of his officers were also unlucky.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“The DPO was hit by stones. The students were throwing stones and other objects at themselves during the fight,” Oyeyemi said.

When asked if any arrest was made, Oyeyemi retorted, “We cannot arrest the students because they are minors. We can only detain and counsel them, after which they will be released.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned the attack, describing it as “uncivilised and unwarranted.”

The state Chairman of PCRC, Samson Kunle Popoola, in a statement signed by his media aide, Babatunde Odeyemi, lamented the public disorder by secondary school students in the state, saying “if this is not quickly checked, it may portray a great danger for the future of this country.”

Recall that secondary school students in Ogun State have recently engaged in attacking their teachers whenever they are punished for any unruly behaviour.

