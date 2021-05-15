Sean Dampte, Joey Banks, High Bee Create New Party Jam ‘No Regular’

The trio of Sean Dampte, Joey Benks and High Bee have proven to be very sensitive and visionary when it comes to the game of music business. As all artistes, during the lockdown, were camped inside, not many thought outside the box. While some entertainers took advantage of it, many saw it as a time to relax.

For these trio, they drew out an opportunity from the pandemic, which they thought would boost their career after the whole pandemic.

The outcome of this effort is evident in a new song entitled ‘No Regular’, which gives off the perfect house party vibe where you have your coolest friends and their girls rock in the ‘VIP’ ambience set up.

Meanwhile, on a groovy side, this track would also usher music lovers into highly reserved cozy corners of the club.

They revealed: “We have the pandemic to thank for teaching us how to party in one million and one chilliest ways possible other than the sweaty demanding boogie down way we were stuck to.

“We would think back to the days when the club scene was our only fun spot over long wasteful nights but now in the day, we are committed to a different fashion of partying that is even more refreshing and that’s where the tune No Regular comes in.”

Produced by their all-time music maker, Jomane, and mixed by Kenny Mix/Jomane, the music makes their newest flavour for fans to savour this year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…