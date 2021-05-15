Khabir to kick-off Don Crucifixto revolution in Nigeria with ‘One Time’

American-based Nigerian entertainment brand Don Crucifixto, known for its ardour to contribute to the growth of talented African youths both home and abroad, has recently kicked-off the mission to foster the dreams of talents from Nigeria, with Khabir.

Tumi Oluyole, the record label owner, announced on his official social media page that the newest musical contract with Khabir is the next big thing to happen to the Don Crucifixto family as Khabir makes an addition to the two front liners of the label.

Khabir, since the public announcement of his deal with the record label, has got new attention in the public space. He is seen as a young champ with great singing abilities that could pave way for him to the top, as he advances in his career.

Before now, little was known of Khabir but when Oluwaseun Oluyole, popularity known as Sean Dampte, Don Crucifixto A&R speaks, the media world tends to take a listen.

According to Sean Dampte, the talented and young Afro pop singer, Khabir, would be releasing a debut single before the end of May, while promising that Khabir is the future of the new Afro-Fusion sound which has the heart of every music lover in deep now.

