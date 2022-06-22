SDP is ready for 2023 election in Imo ― Chairman

The Imo State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu has said that the party is ready for the 2023 election in the state and has concluded its national convention and primary elections at all levels across the country.

Okaforanyanwu told Tribune Online in his Owerri office Monday that the party in the state has submitted its list of successful candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him 3 senatorial candidates, 10 Federal House of Representatives candidates and 27 House of Assembly candidates has being submitted in readiness for the election.

While commending the outcome of the just concluded national convention of the party which was successful and fantastic, Okaforanyanwu said that the party under the able leadership of Alhaji Dr Shehu Gabam used the convention to affirm the national executive officers by NEC and National Convention Committee after carrying out some amendment of the party constitution.

The chairman expressed satisfaction with the authentication of the position of elected party chairmen in the states all geared towards the forthcoming election in the country.

Okaforanyanwu called for a better Nigeria where all will be committed equally and where religious bigotry and sectionalism will be jettisoned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.SPD is ready SPD is ready





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.SPD is ready SPD is ready

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP