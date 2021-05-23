Scores severely burnt in Kano tanker explosion

About 72 people have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of a fire outbreak at a filling station in Sharada, Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Information has it that the inferno was a result of an explosion while a tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Kano office, Malam Nura Abdulqadir Maigida, confirmed the incident to pressmen.

According to him, a total of 72 people that included eight firefighters, passersby and staff of the filling station were severely burnt.

Commenting on the incident, the Kano State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, disclosed that some staff of the Kano State Fire Service who were at the filling station to quench the fire were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Alhaji Unguwar Rimi, however, attributed the accident to negligence as filling stations were prohibited from offloading petroleum products in the afternoon.

The emergency and relief team of the Red Cross Society in Kano were sighted rendering first aid and evacuating the victims to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Speaking earlier, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, disclosed that a petroleum tanker with registration number NSR 183 XW carried 6600 litres of petrol was involved.

According to him, “There were 56 persons involved and eight fire service staff,” saying the fire outbreak was caused by the offloading of petrol.

He further disclosed that “After the fire was put under control by our men, one of the filling station staff ignorantly opened one of the tanker compartments. As a result, the fire was reignited and an explosion occurred that trapped a total of 64 victims, out of which eight of them are fire service personnel who got burnt by the explosions.”