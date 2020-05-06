FOR the globe, the year 2020 will not be swallowed up in history in a hurry. For indeed, it has been a year with the unprecedented. However, this global humbling was foretold. With a track record of prophetic integrity, spiritual depth and a conscious avowal of total commitment to God and to the cause of humanity, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, senior cleric of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has not yielded an inch in communicating the deep things of the Spirit despite a growing backlash of hate and criticism. Several videos of Prophet Joshua predicting a global economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic emerged on social media. He predicted the crisis three good times. He first gave the prediction on December 28, 2008. And then on October 16, 2011, he repeated the prediction emphatically. And finally on December 29, 2013, he made same prediction while he called on the world to listen. In all the prophecies, he sounded it very clear that many countries across the globe would go broke and even that some citizens will be richer than their countries.

On December 28, 2008, he warned: “You must cut your coat according to your size. Those of you that have surplus, whatever you can do now to live moderately, the only way you can be saved is to have your treasure in the hands of God. There will be economic crisis. It is coming and it will be everywhere. You will be forced to be humble. There will be economic war because there won’t be enough money to fight war. There will be crisis in the economy. Countries that rely on mineral resources like oil, they should quickly look beyond oil. I am just telling you a long time prophecy, not immediate. You can begin to prepare yourself now. Because the surplus you have now will be forced to reduce. Pray for the whole world. Remember, trial is the soil in which faith flourishes.”

Again on October 16, 2011, he forewarned: “I said to you that there would be economic crisis. The war the whole world will face is economic war. You will see every nation, every country will come out, going on the street, protesting. You have not seen anything, write it down. Everyone will be humbled. Those who rely on oil, mineral resources, they should look beyond. Because there won’t be enough money to buy oil. There is something God wants to achieve concerning this. God wants to achieve humility to the core. He wants everybody to be on their knees, every nation to be on their knees. After that, the solution will come. That is what God wants to achieve. Whatever you have now, cut your coat according to your size. If you have surplus now—please, that surplus—do whatever you can do now, before that surplus will go away. Because if you have too much, people will be out there to attack you. They will attack you physically. The time is coming and it has come.”

And lastly on December 29, 2013, alerted: “Cash flow, forget it. People will be broke; countries will be broke. A single person can be richer than a country. Your oil—you will drink them. Whatever your country has discovered, in terms of mineral resources, and it has been a source of income—causing corruption, causing fights, people living flamboyantly—those things, nobody will buy them. The price will drop drastically.” Unarguably, in fulfillment of these series of prophecies—which spanned a period of 12 years, warning the world—the globe woke up to a sad reality in 2020 at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in human history, one of the world’s benchmark prices of a barrel of oil— West Texas Intermediate—on Monday, April 20, 2020, plunged below $0 (zero dollar). With its May contract expiring on Tuesday, West Texas Intermediate plunged to $-37.63 per barrel. Analysts have warned that crude oil storages will fill to the brim by this month and US oil firms are weighing the possibilities of shutting down production. USA President Donald Trump is considering blocking Saudi oil imports to help the American oil industry against an unprecedented decline that threatens its survival. Demand is way down. The world is sitting on a ton of inventory. Oil has been held across the globe as a major source of revenue for many countries. With the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for oil has dwindled drastically, thereby becoming worthless. There are layoffs and bankruptcies.

Sadly, many countries which ignored the warnings of Prophet T.B. Joshua and refused to invest what they realised in oil wealth are counting their losses. With the economic recession across the globe, citizens are going hungry with protests breaking out in many parts of the world. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the globe imposed a sit-at-home order so as to limit the spread of the coronavirus, thereby leading to zero production, little transaction and a general immobility that has resulted in a global recession. Despite the threats of the virus spreading, people have broken rules of social distancing when confronted by a bigger danger of death by hunger. Deaths (taking the rich, poor and the poorest in its fangs) have been recorded in many parts of the world; travel ban has been imposed. Yet in the midst of all these, Prophet Joshua has called on the world to trust in God’s unfailing promises to bring respite. If the world had listened to the man in the Synagogue in 2008, 2011 and in 2013, most assuredly, today’s hardship would have been mitigated.

