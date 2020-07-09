Bauchi gov pledges support for new federal college

BAUCHI State government has declared its total support for the smooth takeoff of the newly established Federal College of Education in Jamaare, headquarters of Jama’are Local Government Area of the state.

The assurance was given by the state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Wednesday in Bauchi when he received officials from the Federal Ministry of Education who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

Speaking through his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor said the establishment of the institution would go a long way in meeting the education needs of the state.

He said as part of efforts to restore the lost glory of education sector in the state, his administration had taken a number of steps to improve teaching and learning, particularly in basic education.

“Since the coming of this administration, we have given priority to education. In fact, we have declared a state of emergency in the sector, and I am happy to inform you that we are seeing the benefits of that.

“The importance of colleges of education cannot be over-emphasized, and therefore our administration will continue to partner with partners in the renovation and rehabilitations of our schools,” he said.

He appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to consider bringing back colleges for training of teachers so as to overcome the challenges facing the teaching profession in Nigeria.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Jamaare worthy for the establishment of the college,” Governor Mohammed said.

The leader of the delegation and a director (tertiary education) in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Joel Ojo, said the visit to the state was to inspect facilities at the proposed site of the institution, and that he was delighted at the hospitality extended to the team by Jamaare community.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, who led the delegation for the courtesy visit commended stakeholders who contributed towards the actualisation of the institution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation

The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story